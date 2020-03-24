Bills agree to re-sign receiver McKenzie to 1-year contract

NFL
Posted: / Updated:

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP)The Buffalo Bills reached an agreement to re-sign receiver Isaiah McKenzie to a one-year contract on Tuesday.

McKenzie was a free agent after the Bills relinquished their rights by not issuing him a qualifying offer this offseason. He returns for a second full year in Buffalo after being cut by Denver and claimed off waivers midway through the 2018 season.

The Bills announced the agreement a few hours after the deal was posted in a tweet by McKenzie’s agent, SportsTrust Advisors.

The Bills have taken advantage of McKenzie’s speed and shiftiness by using him as a receiver, running back and on special teams. Nicknamed the ”Human Joystick,” he had 27 catches for 254 yards receiving and a touchdown, and added 49 yards rushing on eight carries in 15 games last season.

The 24-year-old will compete for a backup job on a team that now has three established receivers after Buffalo acquired Stefon Diggs in a trade with Minnesota earlier this month. Diggs joins a group of receivers headed by returning starters John Brown and Cole Beasley.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Tuesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞