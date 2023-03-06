INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Bijan Robinson might be the first running back selected in this year’s NFL draft.

However it was Devon Achane of Texas A&M who outdueled the former Texas Longhorns star runner Sunday at the league’s annual scouting combine.

Achane ran a 4.32-second 40-yard dash in the final on-field workout session in Indianapolis, one of three runners to post times under 4.4. The others were Jahmyr Gibbs of Alabama (4.36) and Keaton Mitchell of East Carolina (4.37).

Robinson was fifth in his position group at 4.46.

Offensive linemen and running backs were the last of the 319 combine participants to do the drills.

Chase Brown of Illinois had the top vertical jump (40 inches) and broad jump (10 feet, 7 inches) of the day while Tyjae Spears of Tulane was second in the vertical jump (39 inches) and third in the broad jump (10-5) and Keaton Mitchell of East Carolina was second in the broad jump (10-6) and third in the vertical jump (38 inches).

Tackle Broderick Jones of Georgia had the best 40 among linemen at 4.97 seconds with former college tackles Blake Freeland of Brigham Young and Anton Harrison of Oklahoma tied for second at 4.98.

Receiver Michael Wilson of Stanford had the most bench press reps (23) in his position group Sunday. Brenton Strange and Zack Kuntz, former teammates at Penn State, led the tight ends with 23 reps. Kuntz transferred to Old Dominion last year.

The final bench press session will be conducted Monday.

—

