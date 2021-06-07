49ers sign safety Tony Jefferson to 1-year deal

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP)The San Francisco 49ers have signed safety Tony Jefferson to a one-year deal.

The 49ers released cornerback Briean Boddy-Calhoun on Monday to make room for Jefferson on the roster.

Jefferson played seven seasons with Arizona and Baltimore but sat out last season after tearing his ACL with Baltimore in 2019.

Jefferson has 434 tackles, 22 passes defensed, 8 1/2 sacks, eight forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and four interceptions in 98 career games.

He provides depth at safety behind starters Jimmie Ward and Jaquiski Tartt.

Boddy-Calhoun appeared in one game with San Francisco in 2020 and also spent time on the team’s practice squad.

