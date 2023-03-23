SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP)The San Francisco 49ers signed free agent defensive lineman Austin Bryant to a one-year contract on Thursday.

Bryant adds depth for San Francisco after the team lost several defensive linemen in free agency already. Key contributors Samson Ebukam, Charles Omenihu, Jordan Willis and Hassan Ridgeway have all signed with other teams.

Bryant was originally drafted by Detroit in the fourth round in 2019. In four years with the Lions, he had 65 tackles, 4 1/2 sacks and one pass defensed in 33 games.

He played nine games last season with nine tackles and one pass defensed.

The Niners also announced additions to their coaching staff with Steve Wilks’ hiring from last month as defensive coordinator becoming official. San Francisco also hired Klint Kubiak as offensive passing game specialist, Jacob Webster as defensive quality control coach and Max Molz as coaching operations assistant.

—

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL