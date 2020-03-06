49ers exercise 2020 contract options on Juszczyk, Williams

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP)The San Francisco 49ers exercised contract options Thursday to keep fullback Kyle Juszczyk and slot cornerback K’Waun Williams on the team for the 2020 season.

Juszczyk is a key part of San Francisco’s offense as a blocker and receiver out of the backfield and will earn more than $5 million in the final season of a four-year contract he signed in 2017.

Williams will be paid more than $2 million next season as a key part of the defense that helped the Niners reach the Super Bowl this year.

The 49ers also announced they have tendered one-year contracts to exclusive rights free agent offensive lineman Daniel Brunskill, tight end Ross Dwelley, cornerback Emmanuel Moseley, quarterback Nick Mullens and running back Jeff Wilson Jr.

