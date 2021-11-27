49ers activate LB Dre Greenlaw off IR

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP)The San Francisco 49ers have activated linebacker Dre Greenlaw off injured reserve to play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

Greenlaw injured his groin in the season opener and was on injured reserve until being activated on Saturday. Greenlaw returned to practice last week.

Greenlaw had six tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown in his only game this season.

The Niners didn’t activate edge rusher Dee Ford off IR after he returned to practice this week. Ford has missed the last four games with a back injury.

