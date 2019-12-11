Skip to content
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Live/Video
Video Center
Live Broadcast
KRQE Live
CBSN Live Stream
News
Top Stories
Local News
Larry Barker
On Special Assignment
Politics – Government
Elections
Election Results
Washington D.C. Bureau
U.S. News
World
Entertainment
Don’t Miss
Weird
Wildfires
BorderReport.com
Top Stories
Multiple crashes caused by water main break in northeast Albuquerque
Officials investigate Arizona plane crash
Man accused of killing Navajo Nation officer pleads guilty
Broadway musical ‘Waitress’ comes to Albuquerque
Weather
Radar
VIDEO Full Forecast
Closings & Delays
Alerts
Map Center
Ski Conditions
Winds
Albuquerque
Rio Rancho
East Mountains/Edgewood
Santa Fe/Northern Mtns
Farmington/Northwest NM
Durango/Southern CO
Las Vegas
Roswell
Roads/Traffic
Live Traffic Map & Cameras
Road Weather
Albuquerque I-40 Cameras
Albuquerque I-25 Cameras
Paseo/Coors/Rio Rancho
Bernalillo/550
I-40 Corridor
I-25/Northern New Mexico
I-25/Southern New Mexico
KRQE+
The Series
Community Reports
Data Reports
Interactive Multimedia
Photo Galleries
Local Events
Balloon Fiesta
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Contests
Quizzes
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
2019 ProFootball Challenge
The Big Game
Always On
ReportIt!
Submit a ReportIt!
Report It Photos
More
New Mexico Living
FOX New Mexico
New Mexico CW – My50TV
—————-
About Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Email Newsletters
Meet The Team
Internship
Jobs/Career Opportunities
KRQE Cares
KRQE Digital
Mobile Apps
Text Alerts
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
NFL
10 ex-NFL players charged with defrauding healthcare program
Bears-Packers Preview Capsule
Once rivals, Seahawks, Panthers head in different directions
Texans-Titans Preview Capsule
Patriots-Bengals Preview Capsule
More NFL Headlines
Dolphins-Giants Preview Capsule
Falcons-49ers Preview Capsule
Eagles-Redskins Preview Capsule
Jaguars-Raiders preview capsule
FBN–Seahawks-Panthers Preview Capsule
Buccaneers, Lions relegated to individual goals down stretch
Bills-Steelers Preview Capsule
Now Trending on KRQE.com
School bus crash causes major delays near Big-I Thursday morning
New program putting feral cats to work
Man accused of killing Navajo Nation officer pleads guilty
Albuquerque man hopes to save old radio station building
City bans Albuquerque business owner from having dogs
Albuquerque mom warns of scammer using phony police credentials, threats to children
Telephone mix-up leads to a big surprise for elderly Albuquerque woman
Weather
Erica’s Thursday Morning Forecast
More Video Forecast
Don't Miss
‘A World of Wearable Art’: Placitas library exhibit combining art and fashion
New program putting feral cats to work
Albuquerque school district taking parent input on APS student handbook
More Don't Miss
Submit a Display
Community Holiday Lights & Displays
Enter Today
Nominate a Remarkable Woman in Your Life