Live Now
WATCH KRQE THIS MORNING

New Mexico United players receive MMA training in Greg Jackson partnership

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Members of New Mexico United got a combat lesson from a trio of Jackson and Wink MMA fighters all of which have UFC contracts.

The interaction is a continuation of Greg Jackson’s campaign to partner with different sports teams and businesses in New Mexico to bring awareness to the state’s accomplishments in various industries.

New Mexico United is currently tied for first place in the USL and returns to the pitch Saturday for their match against Real Monarchs SLC.

The match begins at 7:30 p.m. at Isotopes Park.

View match tickets and additional details here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Tuesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞