New Mexico United players receive MMA training in Greg Jackson partnership

Members of New Mexico United got a combat lesson from a trio of Jackson and Wink MMA fighters all of which have UFC contracts.

The interaction is a continuation of Greg Jackson’s campaign to partner with different sports teams and businesses in New Mexico to bring awareness to the state’s accomplishments in various industries.

New Mexico United is currently tied for first place in the USL and returns to the pitch Saturday for their match against Real Monarchs SLC.

The match begins at 7:30 p.m. at Isotopes Park.

View match tickets and additional details here.