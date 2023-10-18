ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico United will head into their USL quarterfinal matchup against Sacramento Republic FC with a full head of steam. United ended the regular season on a three-game winning streak to get into the playoffs.

In two regular season matchups against Sacramento this season, United won at home 3-0. The two teams played to a scoreless tie in Sacramento. Sacramento will host Saturday’s USL quarterfinal game.

“For us, it’s another one we go in with a positive mentality,” said NM United forward Greg Hurst. “And, you know, just piggybacking off the last three weeks, the form that we’re in, we got to keep pushing that. You have to believe that you are going to go in there and win, especially in the playoffs.”

It was the hardcore belief in one another, along with key losses by other teams that helped United make the playoffs. They know they are the hot team at the moment and perhaps an underdog. It’s all okay for United.

“That underdog mentality, you know. The A team. I love that,” said NM United goalkeeper Andrew Thomas. “Let’s go to their house, end their season. I could promise you there are teams they would rather be playing, other than us.”

New Mexico United and Sacramento Republic FC will meet at 8 p.m. MT Saturday night.