ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Their second meeting, this season, ended like the first, in a draw. New Mexico United and Las Vegas Lights battled to a 3-all tie Wednesday night. United went into the game riding the momentum of a 2-1 win over FC Tulsa last Saturday.

Amando Moreno started the scoring against Las Vegas. Moreno found the goal in the 34th minute in one of two goals that he would contribute on the night. Two minutes later, Las Vegas tied the match when Marcelo Lage found the back of the night in the 36th minute. The teams went into the break tied at one.

When play resumed, Las Vegas quickly started to make it a long night for United goalie Ford Parker. The former Sandia Matadors star gave up back-to-back goals which led to a 3-1 deficit for United. Tyler Bagley scored in the 51st minute. His teammate, Danny Rios, followed up with his own goal two minutes later. United, however, was not done.

In the 76th minute, Amando Moreno fired a rocket into the back of the net for his second goal, making it a 3-2 game. By the 89th minute, United’s comeback was complete as Will Seymore caught the Las Vegas goalie by surprise, blasting a game-tying goal into the net. United is back on the pitch Saturday to host Charleston Battery. The game has a 7 p.m. start time at Isotopes Park.