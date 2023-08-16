ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Shanyder Borgelin is the newest face on New Mexico United’s team. The talented striker joined the team on loan from Miami CF Wednesday and will be with the team for the rest of the 2023 season. Borgelin said he was glad to join United to get more of a chance to work on his game.

“I’m a young player so, I’m still trying to make my name, and I know I’m not a finished product at all, far from it,” said Borgelin. “But, one thing I do provide is a hard work ethic. I love playing for the team. I don’t play for myself at all, and I just love to score goals, honestly.”

United Head Coach Eric Quill said the team did their homework on Borgelin before reaching out. “I think he’s going to do exceptional for us,” said Quill. “He gives us a great dimension in this little final push of 12 games. So, I think we got a good one here.”

Borgelin is not a stranger to United. He has been following the team since it started, mostly because of his good friend and now teammate Santi Moar.

“I seen Santi, his move here, it was nice, said Borgelin. “So, I called him up before I made that decision to come here and said, ‘This is an amazing place.’ It’s a great city, and the fan base is amazing.”

New Mexico United returns to the pitch Saturday to face San Diego Loyal FC.