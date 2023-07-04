ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Since its conception in 2004, the New Mexico Open bowling tournament has continued to grow in both competition and prize money. This year, 2023, is no different as it will mark a record breaking purse of over $70,000 with the winner taking home $13,000.

“It’s the richest tournament, singles tournament this summer in America,” said founder Steve Macke. “I had a plan back in 2004 that we would grow it to a bowler tournament. I was hoping for 75,000. We may even get there this year, if entries exceed my expectations.”

A total of 12 states, along with Canada and Mexico, will be represented at this years event for a total of 192 competitors. The competition will be fierce as it features plenty of accomplished bowlers.

“We’ve got a two-time U.S. Open Champion another bowler that’s had two 300’s on national television. Francois Lavoie just signed up the other day. I expect Jakob Butturff to come back. He was just on some TV shows the last couple of weeks. So, we’re going to have another good field here.”

The tournament will take place at Ten Pins and More in Rio Rancho from August 18-20.