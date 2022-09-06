ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Tickets for the 17th annual New Mexico Bowl are now on sale with discounted prices starting September 6 – 12. The New Mexico Bowl is scheduled for 12:15 p.m., December 17 at University Stadium.

Lower bowl tickets during the sale will be $30, down from the usual $40 price. Tickets for North End Zone General Admission will go for $20, down from the usual $25 cost. The offer is only available September 6 – 12 at newmexicobowl.com or golobos.com/tickets, at the UNM Ticket office, by phone at (925-5626) or the New Mexico Bowl office (925-5999).