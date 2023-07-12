NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Playing in the Women’s Football Alliance, the New Mexico Banitas have claimed the American Conference title and are championship bound. The team is ready to fight for a title and prove that women belong in the sport.

“There is a common misconception about women in football. A lot of people think that we are either just lingerie players or flag football players, but we are out there fully padded, the same pads that you will see NFL players wearing,” said Channda Mitchell. “So, we are just out there playing.”

The Banitas are made up of athletes primarily from Albuquerque and Las Cruces and are bound together by a passion for winning. They have proven to be capable as they are heading to the Division 3 WFA national championship at Tom Benson Stadium at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“It’s pretty exciting, and I think that’s the same for everybody,” said Ana Moreno. “People underestimate how big women’s football is right now, and we are traveling from Las Cruces and Albuquerque, New Mexico, all the way to Canton, Ohio, to play football.”

The team will be playing against West Palm Beach, which presents a favorable matchup for the Banitas in terms of size. Regardless of the outcome, the team plans on leaving everything on the field and representing New Mexico proud.

“They are on point. They are quick. They are fast, and I think our defense is really going to step up and show out in this game,” said Mitchell.

“We are going to win,” coach Brian Barlett said. “Win or lose, we are going to give it everything we got.”

The game will be played on Friday, July 21, and will be broadcast on the Women’s Sports Network.