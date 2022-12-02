SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new arena soccer team is coming to Santa Fe. The city announced Friday that Santa Fe will be home to the newest member of the Major Arena Soccer League, which is the highest level of arena soccer.

The team will play its home games at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center. The season begins in December 2023 and will run into March. The city says the community will be involved in name and logo considerations.