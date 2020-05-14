1  of  2
Wolfpack women add high-scoring Perez as graduate transfer

NCAA Women's Basketball
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP)North Carolina State is adding graduate transfer Raina Perez from Cal State Fullerton.

The Wolfpack announced Perez’s addition Thursday for next season. The 5-foot-4 guard was the Big West Conference player of the year after averaging a league-best 19.8 points and shooting 46% from the field, including about 36% from 3-point range. She also averaged 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists as a redshirt junior with the Titans.

She will provide help to a Wolfpack backcourt that lost No. 2 scorer Aislinn Konig, who averaged 11 points.

N.C. State is set to return five of its top six scorers from a 28-win team that won the program’s first Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title since 1991 and finished at No. 8 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll.

