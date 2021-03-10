Winston, Michigan St. women top Penn St. in Big Ten 75-66

NCAA Women's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Alyza Winston hit five 3-pointers, including back-to-back big shots in the fourth quarter, and scored 23 points to lift seventh-seeded Michigan State to a 75-66 win over 10th-seeded Penn State in the second round of the Big Ten Conference tournament on Wednesday.

Shortly after Winston’s 3’s put the Spartans on top 62-56, Nia Clouden made two breakaway layups, the first on her steal and the second on Winston’s, that made it 68-58 with 3:47 to go.

Maddie Burke then hit her sixth 3 for the Lady Lions but then they missed their next four shots and the Spartans advanced to face No. 9 Indiana, the second seed.

Clouden scored 18 points for Michigan State (14-7), which lost six times to ranked teams. Moira Joiner added 13 points and Taiyier Parks 10 as the Spartans’ bench had a 23-5 advantage.

Burke’s 22 points led Penn State (9-15) with Shay Hagans adding 13 and Anna Camden 11.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES