Williams, Robertson lead No. 14 Sooners past W.V. 88-76

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP)Madi Williams scored 23 points, Taylor Robertson added 22 and No. 14 Oklahoma broke the game open in the third quarter en route to an 88-76 win over West Virginia on Wednesday night.

The Sooners trailed 46-44 at halftime but took the lead for good with a 7-0 run and closed the third quarter with 10-straight points, taking a 72-58 lead on Robertson’s 3-pointer.

Robertson finished with five 3-pointers, making her the 11th player in NCAA history with 400 3s. She has 78 3s this season and is shooting just under 50% from distance, both nation-leading numbers.

Nevaeh Tot opened the fourth quarter with a 3 and though the Sooners, the No. 2 scoring offense in the country at 88.2, slowed down because of 12 turnovers in the fourth quarter, West Virginia never challenged. The Mountaineers went from the 4:13 from mark of the third quarter to 5:27 of the fourth between field goals, missing 13 straight shots.

Skylar Vann scored 15 points for Oklahoma (16-2, 5-1 Big 12 Conference), which won its eight straight road game and is off to its best start since the 2006-07 team went 17-1.

Esmery Martinez scored a career-high 26 points and had 10 rebounds for her 20th career double-double to lead West Virginia (8-7, 1-4). Kirsten Deans added 14 points and Kari Niblack scored 13.

Oklahoma was 8 of 14 from the field and made 10 of 14 free throws in the third quarter, while the Mountaineers went 5 of 21, 1 of 11 behind the arc with just one free throw. West Virginia shot 29% in the second half while Oklahoma hit at a 56.5% clip.

