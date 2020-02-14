Closings & Delays
Williams breaks 34-year-old school record with 51 points

NCAA Women's Basketball
CONWAY, S.C. (AP)DJ Williams scored a career-high 51 points with seven rebounds and eight assists, breaking a 34-year-old school scoring record, and Coastal Carolina beat Troy 124-103 on Thursday night.

Williams, a senior guard, was 16 of 31 from the field, going 4 of 9 from 3-point range and 15 of 18 at the free-throw line for the first 50-point game of the Division I season. She surpassed the previous school record of 45 points.

Mikayla Voigt was the last Division I player to reach the mark, getting 52 points in December 2018 for Northern Illinois.

Williams entered averaging 18.8 points per game, with a high of 31 points against Appalachian State on Jan. 18 when she moved into the eighth spot on the scoring list.

”I didn’t think I was going to get 50 tonight, but I felt good about this game,” said Williams. ”When you play the first-place team (Troy), you have to want it, and tonight we wanted it more.”

Coastal Carolina (20-3, 10-2 Sun Belt) moved into a first-place tie with Troy (19-4, 10-2).

