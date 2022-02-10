SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP)Maddy Westbeld scored 21 points with a career-best four 3-pointers, Maya Dodson had a double-double and No. 18 Notre Dame posted a 69-53 win over Miami on Thursday night.

Sonia Citron scored 15 points with eight rebounds, five assists and three steals for the Fighting Irish (19-5, 10-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), who bounced back from a loss at Florida State to improve to 12-0 at home. Dodson scored 12 points and grabbed 10 boards for her sixth double-double, all coming in the last nine games.

Westbeld also had eight rebounds to celebrate her birthday and freshman Oliva Miles, second in the nation at 7.2 assists, dished off eight.

Kelsey Marshall hit six 3-pointers and scored 18 points for Miami (12-10, 5-7).

Dodson scored Notre Dame’s first six points of the game and Westbeld had the last eight – with a three-point play and 3-pointer – in a 9-0 run that put the Irish up for good 15-8 late in first quarter. It was 33-22 at the half.

An 11-1 run late in the third quarter broke it open with Westbeld’s 3 making it 53-33 heading into the fourth.

The Fighting Irish are at No. 3 Louisville on Sunday. The Cardinals received a forfeit win over Virginia on Thursday because of travel problems.

