LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)Allison Weidner scored 20 points and No. 22 Nebraska cruised to a 79-48 win over Houston Christian on Friday night.

The Cornhuskers (2-0) steadily pulled away, leading 35-18 at the half as three players had six points and two more had five.

Weidner had 14 points in the second half when Nebraska shot 52%. The Cornhuskers also turned 22 turnovers into 32 points, thanks to 14 steals. Jaz Shelley added 11 points with eight assists and five steals.

D’Denasija Collins had 14 points for Houston Christian (1-1). Marilyn Nzoiwu had 10 points and 13 rebounds.

The Cornhuskers play at No. 21 Creighton on Tuesday.

—

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25