Washington women beat Colorado 68-54 in Pac-12 tourney

LAS VEGAS (AP)Freshman Tameiya Sadler had 18 points and a season-high eight assists, Ashley Van Dyke also scored 18 points, and the No. 11 seed Washington women beat Colorado 68-54 on Wednesday night in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament.

Quay Miller and Alexis Griggsby added 11 points apiece for Washington (7-13). The Huskies made 25 of 46 (54.3%) overall and shot a season-high 55% (11 of 20) from 3-point range.

Washington, which won just three games – and at one point lost eight straight – in conference play this season, plays No. 9 and third-seeded UCLA in the quarterfinals Thursday.

Sadler, Griggsby and Van Dyke each hit a 3-pointer in a 14-0 run that made it 49-36 with three minutes left in the third quarter and the Huskies led the rest of the way.

Frida Formann and Mya Hollingshed scored 16 points apiece for Colorado (10-10).

Hollingshed made a jumper to close the third quarter before Tayanna Jones hit a 3 and Aubrey Knight made two free throws to open the fourth, trimming Colorado’s deficit to 53-45 with nine minutes to play but the Buffaloes were scoreless for the next nearly-four minutes and got no closer.

