GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP)Dontavia Waggoner returned from a nine-game absence to score 10 of her 16 points in the fourth quarter and Boston College held off Georgia Tech 62-57 on Wednesday in the first round of the ACC Tournament.

Waggoner hadn’t played since Jan. 22 because of a leg injury but made 5 of 10 shots, was 6 of 9 from the free-throw line and grabbed seven rebounds for the 11th-seeded Eagles (16-16). Boston College will take on sixth-seeded Miami on Thursday.

Maria Gakdeng added 14 points and seven rebounds and Taina Mair had 10 rebounds and seven assists to go with six points.

Bianca Jackson scored 11 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter and Tonie Morgan had nine of her 16 when the 14th-seeded Yellow Jackets (13-17) rallied from a 13-point deficit to get as close as three, the final time with 20.6 seconds left. Waggoner and Andrea Daley made two free throws each to clinch the win.

Ally VanTimmeren’s basket to open the second half for Boston College resulted in the game’s first double-digit lead that reached a high of 17.

After going 4 of 16 in the first quarter and trailing by three, Boston College made 7 of 10 shots in the second and outscored the Yellow Jackets by 12 for a 27-18 edge. The 18 points were the Yellow Jackets’ lowest first-half output of the season.

Boston College beat Georgia Tech at home on Dec. 18 in the teams’ only regular-season meeting.

—

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25