Vanderbilt women staying inside locker room during anthem

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Vanderbilt’s women’s basketball team has decided to stay inside its locker room during the national anthem this season to both mourn and commemorate racial injustice in the United States.

Members of the team posted a statement on social media before Tuesday’s first home game against ETSU after COVID-19 issues canceled their first three games. The Commodores (0-1) said they’re not just athletes and feel the responsibility as Vanderbilt ambassadors to be role models.

”We want to set the example, and we have made a commitment to be the change we want to see in the world,” they said in their statement. ”We have encouraged each other to volunteer, vote and donate. We support each other in the pursuit of social justice and equity for all.”

Vanderbilt sophomore guard Demi Washington announced Monday night on Twitter that she won’t be able to play this season after being diagnosed with myocarditis following a case of COVID-19. She started 11 of 29 games at guard.

Photo Gallery