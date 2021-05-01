UConn’s Bueckers undergoes surgery on her right ankle

STORRS, Conn. (AP)UConn’s Paige Bueckers, the national player of the year, underwent surgery on her right ankle, the school announced Saturday.

Friday’s procedure was needed to repair an osteochondral defect, an injury that involves both the bone and the cartilage in the ankle.

The school said the surgery, which was performed at UConn Health ,was successful and Bueckers should be ready for the preseason in September.

The Huskies point guard injured the ankle in UConn’s Jan. 21 win at Tennessee, but the school did not say whether that caused the damage requiring surgery.

Bueckers averaged 20 points, 5.8 assists and 4.9 rebounds a game in leading UConn (28-2) to its 13th straight Final Four. She was the first freshman to be named The Associated Press women’s basketball player of the year.