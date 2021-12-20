Tsineke, No. 18 South Florida women beat West Virginia 77-55

NCAA Women's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP)Elena Tsineke scored 20 points, Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu had 14 points and 12 rebounds and No. 18 South Florida beat West Virginia 77-55 on Monday in the West Palm Beach Invitational.

South Florida snapped a seven-game losing streak in the series, getting its second victory over West Virginia in nine meetings. USF took the first meeting, 66-56, on Feb. 25, 2006.

Maria Alvarez also scored 14 points and Bethy Mununga had 10 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for USF (9-3), which has won four straight and six of seven. Mununga leads the American Conference, and is ninth in the nation, averaging 11.9 rebounds per game.

The Bulls shot 58.3% from the field, going 8 of 13 from distance, and outrebounded West Virginia 31-17.

Madisen Smith led West Virginia (6-3) with 15 points. Kirsten Deans added 13 points with five assists.

Both teams continue tournament play on Tuesday with USF facing Mississippi and West Virginia going against Michigan State.

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES