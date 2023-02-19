AUSTIN, Texas (AP)Shaylee Gonzales had 18 points, Rori Harmon scored 16 and Khadija Faye added a double-double to power No. 17 Texas to a 74-48 romp over West Virginia on Sunday.

Gonzales made half of her six 3-pointers and all seven of her free throws for the Longhorns (21-7, 12-3 Big 12 Conference). Harmon sank 10 of 12 fouls shots and added six rebounds and six assists. Faye finished with 12 points on 6-of-8 shooting and 11 rebounds.

Ja’Haiya Quinerly had 16 points before fouling out to pace the Mountaineers (16-9, 7-7). Madisen Smith hit three 3-pointers and scored 12. Jayla Hemingway pitched in with nine points and seven rebounds.

Faye scored 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds, to lead Texas to a 25-14 lead after one quarter. Gonzales added nine points as the Longhorns sank 9 of 19 shots from the floor.

Texas went cold in the second quarter, missing 12 of 14 shots. The Mountaineers didn’t fare much better, making 3 of 14 attempts, and still trailed by 11 at halftime, 34-23.

West Virginia was down 41-31 at the 7:44 mark of the third quarter after a Quinerly basket. Faye answered with a layup, Gonzales buried a 3-pointer to cap an 8-0 run and Texas pushed its lead to 18.

The Longhorns shot 41% overall but made 5 of 9 tries from beyond the arc. They finished 21 of 27 at the foul line.

West Virginia shot 27% overall and hit only 6 of 21 shots from distance (29%). The Mountaineers sank 12 of 16 free throws.

Texas out-rebounded West Virginia 53-27, grabbing 20 off the offensive glass that led to a 20-14 advantage in second-chance points.

The Longhorns have won 12 straight at home, eight of them in conference play, and improved to 14-1 in Austin this season. Texas is 17-0 this season when holding opponents to 59 points or less.

UP NEXT

Texas: The Longhorns travel to play No. 15 Oklahoma on Saturday.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers travel to play Texas Tech on Wednesday.

—

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25