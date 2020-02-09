Three score 20 points, No. 20 Iowa women top Purdue 82-71

NCAA Women's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP)Monika Czinano scored 20 points on 10-of-11 shooting, including making all five of her shots in a pivotal second quarter, and No. 20 Iowa pulled away from Purdue for an 83-71 win on Sunday.

Makenzie Meyer and Kathleen Doyle added 22 points apiece for the Hawkeyes (20-4, 11-2 Big Ten Conference), who set up a showdown at No. 13 Maryland on Thursday with the league lead on the line. Amanda Ollinger had 12 rebounds.

Kayanna Traylor led the Boilermakers (15-10, 6-7) with a career-high 21 points, going 6 of 8 from the field and 7 of 9 from the foul line. Jenelle Grant added 12 points and Fatou Diagne grabbed 14 rebounds.

Iowa trailed 18-14 after one quarter but made 11 of 13 shots – missing its only two 3-point attempts – to outscore Purdue 25-15 in the second quarter for a 39-33 halftime lead. Czinano was 5-for-10 shooting and Doyle 4 for 5 with a free throw.

In a high-scoring third quarter that saw Iowa open a 12-point lead, Purdue cut it back to six. Meyer had 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting with two 3-pointers.

Purdue got within two early in the fourth quarter but a 14-1 run decided it with Doyle scoring the last eight, hitting a pair of triples.

Despite going 5 of 13 in the fourth quarter, Iowa shot 59% (33 of 56) to Purdue’s 42% (25 of 60).

—–

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Monday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞