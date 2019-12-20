Syracuse women take down No. 19 Michigan State 77-63

WINTER PARK, Fla. (AP)Gabrielle Cooper scored 19 points, Emily Engstler had 13 points, 17 rebounds and five assists and Syracuse beat No. 19 Michigan State 77-63 on Friday in the Florida Sunshine Classic.

Cooper made three 3-pointers during a three-minute span in the first quarter to help Syracuse jump out to a 27-8 lead. She had 11 points in the quarter as Syracuse led 27-13. Michigan State closed the first half on an 8-2 run with 3-pointers by Nia Clouden and Tory Ozment to get within 38-30. Engstler had nine points, 10 rebounds and three assists in the first half.

Kiara Lewis added 18 points, six rebounds and five assists for Syracuse (6-4). Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi chipped in with 16 points.

Clouden led Michigan State (7-3) with 20 points, six rebounds and five assists. She scored five points during Michigan State’s 12-2 fourth-quarter run to get within 61-58 with 5:06 remaining.

Michigan State plays No. 22 West Virginia on Saturday and Syracuse faces the Mountaineers on Sunday.

