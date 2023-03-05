GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP)South Carolina starting point guard Kierra Fletcher will miss the SEC Tournament championship after hurting her left ankle.

Fletcher, the graduate transfer from Georgia Tech, has started 29 games for the 31-0 Gamecocks, who take on Tennessee for the SEC title Sunday.

Fletcher fell hard early in the semifinal game against Mississippi on Saturday and was helped to the locker room. A short time later, Fletcher ran back to the bench and came back in.

However, on Sunday, Fletcher arrived with a boot on her left foot and the team announced she would miss the contest.

Fletcher has averaged 4.6 points a game this fall. She’s fourth on the team with 60 assists.

—

