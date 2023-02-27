SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (AP)Maddy Siegrist scored 24 of her 32 points after halftime, Christina Dalce had 11 points and 11 rebounds and No. 17 Villanova beat Seton Hall 83-56 on Monday night.

Villanova (26-5, 17-3) will be the two seed behind UConn in the Big East Tournament. The Wildcats finished the regular season with their best ranking since the team finished the 2003 season in the same spot.

Siegrist, leading the country with a 28.9 points-per-game average, only had three shot attempts in the first half, but she made all six of her free throws for eight points at the break. She finished 10 of 16 from the field and made 11 straight free throws.

Siegrist combined to score 82 points in two games against Seton Hall this season after finishing with a school-record 50 points in a 99-63 victory on Feb. 11.

Maddie Burke added 12 points for Villanova, which has won 11 of the last 14 versus Seton Hall. The Wildcats’ 26 wins this season are their most since the 2002-03 season.

Azana Baines scored 22 points for Seton Hall (17-13, 10-10). Lauren Park-Lane, who had flu-like symptoms last week, finished with five points on 2-of-12 shooting. Park-Lane did not play on Friday, marking the first time since March 21, 2019 she was not in the Seton Hall lineup.

The sixth-seeded Pirates will face 11th-seeded Xavier in the first round on Friday.

