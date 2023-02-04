INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Maddy Siegrist scored 31 points, her 10th 30-point game of the season, Christina Dalce had a double-double and No. 19 Villanova rolled to an 78-58 win over Butler on Saturday.

Behind Siegrist’s 13-of-19 shooting, the Wildcats shot 68% in the first half and remained over 60% well into the fourth quarter until finishing at 53%. The Bulldogs shot 37%.

Lucy Olsen scored 18 points for Villanova (20-4, 11-2 Big East Conference. Dalce had 13 points and 12 rebounds for her second-straight and third career double-double.

Sydney Jaynes scored 16 points for Butler (7-16, 2-12), which lost its sixth straight. The Bulldogs lost the first meeting 68-58 when Siegrist had 36 points.

Siegrist has scored at least 20 points in every game this season, the 24 games the second-longest streak to start a season in the last 20 years. Washington star Kelsey Plum did it in all 35 of her games in the 2016-17 season. Siegrist is 73 points behind the 1,546 of Boston College’s Sarah Behn as the most scored in Big East games.

Olsen hit three 3-pointers and Siegrist had eight points as the Wildcats led 24-16 after one quarter. Siegrist scored six points and Olsen also hit double figures during a 15-0 run in the second quarter. Siegrist scored just before the halftime buzzer for a 49-29 Villanova lead.

Bridging the first two quarters, Villanova made 10 straight shots and finished 68% (19 of 28) for the half, including 7 of 13 3-pointers. Butler shot 36%, missing seven straight during the second quarter.

Villanova is at Georgetown on Wednesday.

