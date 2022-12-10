KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Myah Selland scored nine of her 20 points in the fourth quarter and South Dakota State held off No. 24 Kansas State 82-78 on Saturday, the Jackrabbits’ third win over a ranked team this season.

South Dakota State (6-4) never trailed after the first quarter and had a 71-57 lead when Madysen Vlastuin drained a 3-pointer with seven minutes to go. Gabby Gregory brought the Wildcats (9-2) back with 12 of her 31 points in the fourth quarter.

Serena Sundell scored with 10 seconds remaining to bring Kansas State within 79-76. Tori Nelson had a pair of free throws after a quick foul and Brylee Glenn made a layup with three seconds left. Nelson then hit 1 of 2 from the line to ice the game.

Paiton Buckhard scored 13 points for the Jackrabbits to pass 1,500 for her career. Haleigh Timmer and Vlastuin both added a dozen. Selland was 8-of-11 shooting and has 1,759 career points, fifth in school history. SDSU had 51% (26 of 51) and made 25 of 33 free throws.

South Dakota State, which was No. 23 in the preseason poll, now has wins over Mississippi State, Rutgers and then-ranked Louisville and losses to ranked Creighton and UCLA.

Sundell scored 15 points for the Wildcats, who lost to SDSU for the first time in eight meetings. Gregory was 10 of 27 on her milestone day, including 2 of 12 from distance as the Wildcats were 8 of 37 on 3s and 36% overall (26 of 72). Gregory, who started her career at Oklahoma, had 35 points earlier this season.

The Jackrabbits led 19-17 after a back-and-forth first quarter and never trailed in the second, taking a 41-37 halftime lead. While South Dakota State had a balanced attack and shot 52%, Gregory scored 17 points and Kansas State shot just 32%.

K-State faces Northern Colorado on Dec. 18. South Dakota State plays UT Martin on Monday before facing top-ranked South Carolina in the Hall of Fame Showcase on Thursday.

—

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25