Roper’s 30 points help No. 14 Kentucky women beat Winthrop

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP)Jaida Roper scored 15 of her career-high 30 points in the first quarter and No. 14 Kentucky beat Winthrop 91-36 on Wednesday night.

Roper, whose previous career best was 15 points, made 12 of 13 from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range. Blair Green had a career-high 13 points and Rhyne Howard, who did not play in the second half, scored 12 points for the Wildcats (10-0).

Roper and Howard each hit three of Kentucky’s eight first-quarter 3-pointers to make it 32-12 going into the second and the Eagles got no closer the rest of the way.

The Wildcats had 14 steals and forced a season-high 35 turnovers – including 23 in the first half – which they turned into 46 points. Kentucky made 13 of 23 (56.5%) from 3-point range and shot 52.4% (33 of 63) overall.

Kem Nwabudu led Winthrop (1-6) with nine points. The Eagles, who have lost five in a row, shot just 30% (14 of 47) from the field and made 2 of 12 (17%) from behind the arc.

