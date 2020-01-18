Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Reese scores 26, No. 21 Arizona women beat Washington State

NCAA Women's Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP)Cate Reese scored 26 points on Friday night and No. 21 Arizona never trailed after the first quarter in a 74-67 win over Washington State.

Reese made all 11 of her free throws and the Wildcats (14-3, 3-3 Pac-12) made 21 of 22 from the foul line. Aari McDonald added 19 points and eight rebounds.

Arizona scored the first nine points of the third quarter and added a 7-0 run later in the period to pull away.

Lucia Alonso’s 3-pointer with 8:43 left in the game gave Arizona its largest lead at 64-46. The Cougars went on a 13-2 run to cut the defict to seven and got within 70-65 with 39 seconds left.

The Cougars (9-8, 2-3) shot 56% (28 of 50) from the field but were only 4 of 9 from the foul line.

Chanelle Molina had 19 points, Borislava Hristova scored 14 and Ula Motuga added 10 for Washington State.

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞