BOSTON (AP)Bronagh Power-Cassidy scored 21 points, including a rally-busting jumper late in the fourth quarter, and No. 2 seed Holy Cross defeated top-seeded Boston University 66-61 on Sunday to win the Patriot League Tournament and reach the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2007.

Power-Cassidy’s jumper with 2:01 remaining gave the Crusaders a 64-61 lead after Holy Cross saw a 22-point cushion dwindle to one point. BU missed its next three shots and there was no more scoring until Power-Cassidy buried two free throws for a five-point lead with two seconds left.

No. 2 seed Holy Cross (24-8) started slowly and trailed 10-3 midway through the first quarter before going on a shooting spree that lasted deep into the third. The Crusaders made 19 of 23 shots and 14 of 14 free throws to build a 58-36 lead with 2:54 left in the third quarter.

The top-seeded Terriers (24-8) staged a run of their own late in the third and well into the fourth quarter. Boston’s 16-0 run featured seven points from Sydney Johnson. BU was within 58-52 with 7:17 remaining and got as close as 62-61 on a 3-pointer by Johnson with 2:30 remaining prior to Power-Cassidy’s big jumper for the Crusaders.

Holy Cross will be making its 13th appearance in the NCAA Tournament.

Power-Cassidy made 7 of 10 shots, a couple of 3-pointers, and five three throws in five attempts. She also had five rebounds and five assists. Janelle Allen added 16 points, Lindsay Berger 11, and Cara McCormack 11 off the bench. Holy Cross shot 52% and made 16 of 16 free throws.

Johnson scored 19, Lauren Davenport 12 and Caitlin Weimar 10 for the Terriers, who were denied a school-record for victories in a season and a second trip to the NCAA Tournament.

—

