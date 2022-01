After an active end to 2021, the first week of 2022 will be much quieter with warmer and drier weather.

A flattened ridge of high pressure and moved across New Mexico Monday. This will bring in windier weather overnight across the central mountain peaks, and eventually down the east slopes and into eastern New Mexico Tuesday afternoon. Strong wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph will be possible across parts of eastern and northeastern New Mexico Tuesday morning and into the afternoon with wind gusts over 35 mph towards the Texas state line. This creates a high fire danger in east-central New Mexico Tuesday. Warmer weather will also continue to move in with the westerly winds.