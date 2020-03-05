Pitt women snap skid; Notre Dame’s NCAA tourney streak ends

GREENSBORO, S.C. (AP)Dayshanette Harris hit the go-ahead jumper with 2.7 seconds to play and stole Notre Dame’s ensuing inbound pass as Pittsburgh beat the Fighting Irish 67-65 Wednesday for its second-ever victory in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament.

Pitt (5-25) snapped a 12-game skid in the series, dating to Feb. 3, 2009, and likely put an end to a string of 24 consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances by the Fighting Irish. The Panthers, who had lost nine straight games overall, won for just the second time since beating Mississippi 58-50 on Nov. 30.

Harris finished with 20 points and a career-high 10 rebounds – the freshman’s first double-double. Gabbie Green hit 4 of 5 from 3-point range and had 14 points and Amber Brown and Ismini Prapa scored 12 apiece. Prapa, who went into the game averaging 1.5 points per game, made 4 of 4 from the field and set career highs for points, 3-pointers made (four) and assists (three).

Notre Dame tried to trap Harris but she tip-toed along the right sideline to slip past the double team and then pulled up for a short tie-breaking jumper. The Fighting Irish called a timeout, moving to the ball to the front court, but Harris anticipated the inbound pass and her steal sealed the win.

The No. 15 seed Panthers play seventh-seeded Georgia Tech in the second round Thursday.

Katlyn Gilbert led Notre Dame (13-18) with 20 points on 9-of-16 shooting. The rest of the team shot just 31% (15 of 48).

