Patberg scores 18, No. 17 Indiana women top Penn State 76-60

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP)Ali Patberg had 18 points and nine assists, Mackenzie Holmes also scored 18 points and No. 17 Indiana beat Penn State 76-60 on Thursday night.

Holmes was named the Big Ten co-freshman of the week on Monday, setting a school record with her third honor of the season. She was 9 of 11 from the field as Indiana snapped a three-game losing streak and extended Penn State’s skid to four games.

Jaelynn Penn added 11 points for Indiana (15-5, 5-3). Brenna Wise grabbed 10 rebounds. Indiana scored the first 10 points of the second half for the first double-digit lead of the game.

Kamaria McDaniel led Penn State (7-12, 1-7) with 24 points. Siyeh Frazier added 14 points. McDaniel scored 16 points in the first half and Frazier made all three of her 3-point attempts as Penn State was within 39-38 at the break.

