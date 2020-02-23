Patberg, Berger help No. 24 Indiana women beat Minnesota

NCAA Women's Basketball
MINNEAPOLIS (AP)Ali Patberg had a season-high 29 points, Grace Berger scored 14 of her 18 points in the second half, and No. 24 Indiana beat Minnesota 75-69 on Saturday.

Berger made 9 of 12 from the field, grabbed nine rebounds and had five assists.

Sara Scalia hit a 3-pointer to give Minnesota (15-11, 5-11 Big Ten) a one-point lead with 7:28 to play but Berger answered with back-to-back baskets and Brenna Wise added a layup and a 3-pointer before Berger made a jumper to cap a 11-3 spurt that made it 72-65 with two minutes to play.

Jasmine Powell led Minnesota with 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting. The 5-foot-6 freshman has scored at least 20 points in four of the last five games.

The Golden Gophers have lost four in a row.

Indiana (21-7, 11-5) took over sole possession of fourth place in the conference standings. The top four teams earn a double bye into the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament, which begins March 4.

