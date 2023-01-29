CLEMSON, S.C. (AP)Freshman Paulina Paris hit six 3-pointers, scored 22 points and had five steals – all career highs – and Kennedy Todd-Williams added 15 points Sunday to help No. 15 North Carolina hold off Clemson for a 69-58 win, the Tar Heels’ seventh in a row.

No. 15 North Carolina (16-5, 7-3 ACC) hasn’t lost since a 62-58 defeat at Miami on Jan. 5 and the Tar Heels have won six straight – and 28 of the last 31 – against Clemson.

Todd-Williams scored 10 points in the first 3 1/2 minutes, including back-to-back 3-pointers that capped a 14-4 opening run and UNC never trailed.

Alyssa Ustby had seven points, 11 rebounds and three of North Carolina’s season-high tying 16 steals. Deja Kelly added nine points, six rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Daisha Bradford led Clemson (13-10, 4-7) with 14 points and Amari Robinson scored 10.

The Tigers shot 6 of 26 (23.1%) from the field – including 2 of 12 (17%) from 3-point range – hit just 33% (3 of 9) from the free-throw line and scored just 17 points in the first half.

Paris hit a 3-pointer to open the second half and give the Tar Heels their biggest lead at 39-17 with 8:47 left in the third but they went 2 for 13 from the field and committed five turnovers as Clemson trimmed its deficit to 43-39 going into the fourth. The Tigers ripped off 17 straight points during a 22-4 run – including eight points from Bradford – to close the third.

Paris hit a 3-pointer and Todd-Williams converted a three-point play to make it 49-41 with 8:58 to play and Paris made another 3 that ignited a 10-0 spurt, capped when Kelly hit a jumper with 5:03 remaining that gave UNC a 15-point lead.

North Carolina had two scoring droughts of five-plus minutes, one to open the second quarter and the other in the third.

UP NEXT

North Carolina plays next Sunday at Louisville

Clemson hits the road to take on Miami on Thursday

—

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25