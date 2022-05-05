OXFORD, Miss. (AP)Mississippi women’s basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin has agreed to a new contract running through 2026 after leading the Rebels to their first NCAA Tournament in 15 years.

The school announced the new deal on Thursday but didn’t disclose details.

McPhee-McCuin led Ole Miss to its first NCAA Tournament since 2007 in her fourth season. The Rebels set a single-season school record with 142 blocked shots and held 10 opponents under 50 points.

Ole Miss won 10 Southeastern Conference games and had its best league finish since 1993. A No. 24 ranking in the Associated Press poll on Jan. 24 was the Rebels’ first appearance since 2007.

Center Shakira Austin became the highest drafted Ole Miss player when she was selected third overall by the Washington Mystics in the April WNBA draft.

