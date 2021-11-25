No. 6 Baylor women rally in 2nd half to beat Fordham 68-45

CANCUN, Mexico (AP)NaLyssa Smith had 19 points and 15 rebounds, Jordan Lewis added 15 points with six assists and No. 6 Baylor rallied in the second half to beat Fordham 68-45 on Thursday at the Cancun Challenge.

Baylor scored just six points in the second quarter, going 3 of 13 from the field, and trailed 24-20 at halftime. But the Bears responded with 24 points in the third quarter, going 4 for 7 from 3-point range, to build a 44-34 lead. Baylor also scored 24 points in the fourth, making 9 of 15 shots, to finish the second half shooting 54.8% after 29.6 in the first half.

Sarah Andrews and Ja’Mee Asberry each scored 10 points for Baylor (4-1). Smith, who was 8 of 16 from the field, secured her fourth consecutive double-double of the season. Queen Egbo was 0 for 9 from the field but grabbed eight boards.

Baylor was coming off a 79-76 loss to No. 3 Maryland in which Smith tied her career-high with 30 points to go with 15 rebounds. It marked the third 30/15 performance of her career.

Kendell Heremaia scored all 14 of her points in the first half for Fordham (3-2). She left the game with an apparent knee injury with 8:20 left in the fourth. Anna DeWolfe had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Both teams play again on Friday, with Baylor taking on Arizona State and Fordham playing Houston.

