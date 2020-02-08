Closings & Delays
No. 24 Missouri State women hand Northern Iowa 1st home loss

NCAA Women's Basketball
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP)Brice Calip and Alexa Willard scored 13 points each, and No. 24 Missouri State handed Northern Iowa its first home loss of the season 66-55 on Friday night.

Jasmine Franklin added 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Bears (19-3, 9-1 Missouri Valley Conference), who won their fifth straight.

Missouri State took the lead for good with nine straight points capped at 44-35 by Willard’s jumper with 5:55 left in the third quarter. The Panthers (13-8, 5-5) cut the deficit to three with a pair of 3-pointers but that was as close as they would get.

Karli Rucker had 13 points and Cynthia Wolf added 10 for Northern Iowa.

The Panthers had a 12-3 run to lead 30-28 in the second quarter. Calip’s three-point play with less than a second left in the half gave the Bears a 35-32 lead.

Northern Iowa dropped to 8-1 at home on the season.

