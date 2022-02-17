SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP)Elizabeth Kitley had a season-high 24 points and a career-best 11 rebounds, Aisha Sheppard scored 18 points on six 3-pointers, and No. 23 Virginia Tech routed Syracuse 102-53 on Thursday night for its fifth straight win.

Virginia Tech set several program records in the victory, including its most points scored in an Atlantic Coast Conference game and the largest margin of victory in an ACC contest. The Hokies also set a Carrier Dome record for most points scored at Syracuse.

Virginia Tech (20-6, 12-3) surpassed 11 conference wins for the first time since joining the ACC in 2004. The only season the Hokies won 11 times in ACC play was 2019-20.

Kitley was 11 of 17 from the field and also had four assists, and Cayla King and Kayana Traylor added 14 points apiece for Virginia Tech. Sheppard extended her conference record to 383 made 3s.

The Hokies shot 58% (36 of 62) from the floor and 54% (14 of 26) from long range. It was their highest scoring output since beating Central Connecticut 116-65 on Dec. 5.

Teisha Hyman scored 18 points and Chrislyn Carr 14 for Syracuse (11-14, 4-11).

The Hokies opened on a 16-6 run and built a 54-31 halftime lead. Sheppard made 5 of 6 3-point attempts in the half. King and Traylor each made a 3-pointer as the Hokies closed the third quarter on a 14-5 run for a 32-point advantage and they outscored the Orange 22-5 in the fourth.

Virginia Tech plays at No. 3 Louisville on Sunday while Syracuse is at fourth-ranked North Carolina State.

