No. 23 Princeton women top Yale 64-49, win streak at 20

NCAA Women's Basketball
PRINCETON, N.J. (AP)Bella Alarie scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead No. 23 Princeton to its 20th straight win, 64-49 over Yale on Saturday.

Carlie Littlefield added 18 points for the Tigers (24-1, 12-0 Ivy League), who are 14-0 at home.

Roxy Barahman had 14 points to lead Yale (17-8, 7-5), which lost the first matchup 55-39. Ellen Andrews added 11 points.

Princeton trailed 16-14 after the first quarter but held Yale to 1-of-15 shooting in the second and took a 27-19 lead at the half.

Alarie tied the game opening the second quarter but Alex Cade answered for Yale. After a Megan Gorman free throw put Yale back on top midway through the quarter, the Tigers scored the next nine points, taking the lead for good on a Grace Stone 3-pointer.

Baraham ended Yale’s drought with a layup two minutes into the third quarter.

The Tigers only shot 37% but outrebounded Yale 47-31 and turned 14 turnovers into 19 points.

