No. 23 Northwestern women get 1st sweep of Iowa since 1983

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP)Lindsey Pulliam scored 27 points, Veronica Burton added 20 and No. 23 Northwestern beat Iowa 87-80 on Thursday night for its first season sweep of the Hawkeyes since the 1982-83 season.

Northwestern (9-3, 7-3 Big Ten) won in Iowa City for just the second time in 18 games. Earlier this season, Iowa’s 42-game home winning streak came to an end.

Star freshman Caitlin Clark made her fourth 3-pointer with 3:21 remaining to give Iowa a 72-71 lead, but the Hawkeyes would only make three more field goals the rest of the way. Pulliam helped secure it with a 3-pointer and eight made free throws in the final three minutes.

Sydney Wood had 14 points, five assists and five steals and Jordan Hamilton scored 10 for Northwestern. The Wildcats scored 28 points off Iowa’s season-high 23 turnovers

Monika Czinano scored a career-high 34 points with 11 rebounds for Iowa (9-4, 5-4). She set a Big Ten record by making her first 15 field goals, passing former Hawkeye Megan Gustafson with 13. Czinano finished 17 of 19 from the field.

Clark only scored two points in eight first-half minutes for the Hawkeyes due to foul trouble. But she made 5 of 6 shots in the third quarter, with three 3-pointers, for 14 of her 23 points.

