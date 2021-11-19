No. 22 West Virginia women defeat Kennesaw State

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP)Jasmine Carson came off the bench to score 14 points with four 3-pointers, both career highs, and Esmery Martinez posted her 16th career double-double as No. 22 West Virginia defeated Kennesaw State 78-58 on Friday.

Martinez scored 13 points with 12 rebounds and KK Deans had 12 points for the Mountaineers (2-0).

Kennesaw State (2-2) shot 73% in the first quarter to take a 23-21 lead but West Virginia outscored the Owls 21-7 in the second quarter to take control.

Madisen Smith hit a 3-pointer early in the second quarter and the Mountaineers would lead thereafter. Carson scored eight straight points, including two 3-pointers, late in the quarter and Dean added a baseline 3-pointer for a 42-30 halftime lead.

Kennesaw State scored the first five points of the second half to get the deficit to single digits but a Carson 3-pointer started an 21-6 run over the final six minutes of the third quarter. West Virginia led by as many as 31 in the final period.

The Mountaineers shot 46% from the arc (11 of 24). They scored 27 points off 23 turnovers, though they committed 17 of their own.

Amani Johnson scored 14 points for the Owls.

