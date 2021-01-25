No. 22 Georgia women top No. 19 Arkansas on Connally basket

ATHENS, Ga. (AP)Gabby Connally scored 20 points, including a long jumper with 0.9 seconds left to lift No. 22 Georgia to a 75-73 win over No. 19 Arkansas on Monday night.

Connally made two shots in the final minute from about the same spot. Her first from the top of the key with 57.7 seconds left tied the game for the 11th time, to go with 11 lead changes. Arkansas went with a quick shot trying to a get 2-for-1 possession advantage but Jailyn Mason’s jumper missed with 41 seconds to go.

Waiting until late in the shot clock, Que Morrison missed a 3-pointer but Jordan Isaacs corralled the offensive rebound on the baseline with less than 11 seconds to go. She got the ball to Mikayla Combs in the left corner who got the ball back to Connally near midcourt. Connally made her move, shaking free about a step behind her previous shot and knocked the game-winner home.

Arkansas tried a final lob to Marquesha Davis at the rim, but it didn’t go.

Jenna Staiti also scored 20 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for Georgia (13-2, 5-2 Southeastern Conference), which had the biggest lead at nine in a high-scoring first quarter that ended tied at 25.

Chelsea Dungee scored 25 points for Arkansas (11-6, 2-5), including 11 of 14 free throws, but one of the misses came on the possession before Connally’s tying jumper. Erynn Barnum added 15 points and Makayla Daniels 13.

Arkansas was trying for its first win in Athens since 2009, and the first win over a ranked team on the road since 2014.

The Razorbacks, who have lost two in a row, host No. 3 UConn on Thursday in a game arranged last week. Georgia is at home against LSU on Thursday.

—

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25.