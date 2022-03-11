KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP)Madi Williams had 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, Taylor Robertson also scored 19 points and No. 21 Oklahoma beat Kansas 80-68 on Friday to advance to the Big 12 Conference tournament semifinals.

Fourth-seeded Oklahoma (24-7), which picked up its first conference tournament victory since 2016, avenged a 73-67 loss at home against the Jayhawks five days ago in the regular-season finale.

Liz Scott added 11 points and eight rebounds for Oklahoma. Williams and Robertson, who were unanimous selections to the All-Big 12 first team, each had six field goals, three 3-pointers and four free throws.

Fifth-seeded Kansas got as close as six points in the fourth quarter, with 5:38 left on a 3-pointer by Aniya Thomas, but the Jayhawks did not make another field goal the rest of the way. Robertson scored nine points in the final seven minutes to help Oklahoma stay ahead by multiple possessions.

Zakiyah Franklin scored 15 points with five assists for Kansas (20-9). Thomas finished with 13 points and Ioanna Chatzileonti had 11. Taiyanna Jackson set the single-season blocks record at Kansas, finishing with eight points, 11 rebounds and six blocks.

